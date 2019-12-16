4 UNLV football players suspended for role in UNR brawl

Four UNLV football players have been suspended as a result of the postgame brawl following the Rebels’ win over UNR at Reno on Nov. 30, the Mountain West announced Monday.

Newly released Mackay Stadium video shows the post game brawl in the south end zone after the UNR-UNLV football game on Nov. 30 in Reno. Video shows fans tossing objects onto field. (UNR)

After UNLV beat UNR 33-30 in overtime, a brawl broke out in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Después de que la UNLV venciera a la UNR 33 a 30 en tiempo extra, se desató una pelea en Reno, Nevada, el sábado 30 de noviembre de 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu were issued suspensions, while Steve Jenkins was given a public reprimand for violating the league’s sportsmanship rule.

Fauolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season, while Bean will miss UNLV’s 2020 season opener. The Mountain West will defer to UNLV for appropriate disciplinary action for Austrie and Polu, since they have exhausted their college eligability.

Four UNR football players were also issued suspensions Tuesday by the Mountain West for their involvement.

