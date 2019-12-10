UNR players suspended, fans sought after release of new brawl video

For their role in the postgame brawl with UNLV on Nov. 30, four UNR football players were issued suspensions Tuesday by the Mountain West for violating the league’s sportsmanship rule.

Defensive back Austin Arnold was suspended for two games. Defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona were suspended for one game, and linebacker Gabriel Sewell was suspended for one half. The suspensions include the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Jan. 3 when UNR plays Ohio.

MW officials said UNLV’s suspensions are expected to be finalized later this week

In a video of the brawl, obtained by the Review-Journal Tuesday in response to a public-records request, both teams are seen coming together by the bleachers in the south end zone at Mackay Stadium before being separated by coaches, police and other security.

The Mackay Stadium video showed UNLV players and UNR fans yelling at each other as snowballs and objects flew from the stands. Players and fans also exchanged obscene gestures.

The video captured UNLV tight end Noah Bean laying prone in a snow bank as fans slapped at UNLV defensive tackle Kolo Uasike’s helmet as he went to check on Bean.

UNR is using the video to search for four fans seen on videos who “interacted with student-athletes who were on the field.” Those with information are asked to contact University Police Services at (775) 784-4013.

“It is very concerning to have fans physically engaging with student-athletes,” UNR police chief Todd Renwick said in a statement. “Police Services would like to remind all fans that touching or throwing objects at athletes is completely unacceptable, dangerous and is also a crime.”

UNLV won the game 33-30 when quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime to wide receiver Steve Jenkins, who quickly began to run near UNR’s sideline, apparently taunting the Wolf Pack.

Oblad then appeared to say something to Wolf Pack safety Austin Arnold, who slammed Oblad to the turf. Oblad went to Liberty High School and Arnold to Bishop Gorman.

That sparked a series of fights between the teams, and Bean and UNR nose tackle Hausia Sekona wrestled in a snow bank near the bleachers.

Fans in those bleachers tossed objects onto the field, and a plastic soda bottle hit Review-Journal videographer Cassie Soto on her left ear. She was not seriously injured.

A UNR fan was seen ripping the helmet off UNLV offensive lineman Jackson Reynolds in a video that was not part of this record request, and Rebels tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. appeared to swing his helmet at Wolf Pack fans in other videos.

