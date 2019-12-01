43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

Brawl breaks out after UNLV upsets UNR in Reno — VIDEO

By Mark Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2019 - 5:18 pm
 

A fight broke out between UNLV and UNR players after the Rebels beat the Wolf Pack in overtime on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Wolf Pack fans began throwing objects from the stands while the players were in the south end zone. Review-Journal videographer Cassie Soto was with other journalists recording the brawl when she was hit in the head by a soda bottle.

RJ columnist Ed Graney later tweeted that Soto “is OK” and has “ringing in (her) ear.”

Kenyon Oblad threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Steve Jenkins in overtime to give UNLV a 33-30 win in the final game for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez.

UNLV and UNR, who met for the 45th time Saturday, have been playing for the right to possess the Fremont Cannon since 1969.

The North versus South rivalry between Nevada’s two football-playing schools has taken its rightful place among the NCAA’s most bitter, and the Fremont Cannon is a big reason for it.

The tradition most associated with the Fremont Cannon is that its carriage is painted red (following a UNLV victory) or blue (after a UNR win).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Raiders, UNLV in dispute over stadium schedule
By / RJ

UNLV was expected to move into Allegiant Stadium full time next season, but its games against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 and Arizona State on Sept. 12 might be played at Sam Boyd Stadium.