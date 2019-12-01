Brawl breaks out after UNLV upsets UNR in Reno — VIDEO

A fight broke out between UNLV and UNR players after the Rebels beat the Wolf Pack in overtime on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Wolf Pack fans began throwing objects from the stands while the players were in the south end zone. Review-Journal videographer Cassie Soto was with other journalists recording the brawl when she was hit in the head by a soda bottle.

RJ columnist Ed Graney later tweeted that Soto “is OK” and has “ringing in (her) ear.”

Kenyon Oblad threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Steve Jenkins in overtime to give UNLV a 33-30 win in the final game for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez.

UNLV and UNR, who met for the 45th time Saturday, have been playing for the right to possess the Fremont Cannon since 1969.

The North versus South rivalry between Nevada’s two football-playing schools has taken its rightful place among the NCAA’s most bitter, and the Fremont Cannon is a big reason for it.

The tradition most associated with the Fremont Cannon is that its carriage is painted red (following a UNLV victory) or blue (after a UNR win).

Our videographer @_CassieSoto was hit in the head by a full soda bottle by idiot fans in the stands in the post-game fracas. One day, there might be something done about mixing booze and the Zonies at UNR’s Mackay Stadium. #growup — Ed Graney (@edgraney) December 1, 2019

For those asking: @_CassieSoto is OK. Ringing in ear and a whack on side of head. Kid is from tough stock via Papa Soto and @broncomama13

What is not fine: Anyone throwing objects from stands. — Ed Graney (@edgraney) December 1, 2019

Chaos after UNLV’s win over UNR… pic.twitter.com/NgqJYjpjQQ — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) November 30, 2019

