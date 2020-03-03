UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton named first-team All-MW by coaches

UNLV sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton was selected to the All-Mountain West first team by the league’s coaches, the league announced on Tuesday.

UNLV Rebels' Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket against Boise State Broncos' Justinian Jessup (3) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hamilton averaged 20.9 points against Mountain West teams

Hamilton was joined on the first team by San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn and Matt Mitchell, UNR’s Jalen Harris and Utah State’s Sam Merrill.

Flynn was picked as the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher was the league’s Coach of the Year. Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens was the Freshman of the Year, UNR’s Harris was the Newcomer of the Year and UNR’s Nisre Zouzoua was Sixth Man of the Year.

UNLV’s Amauri Hardy also earned honors, as he was selected the the All-MWC third team.

Hamilton was named to the All-MW first team by the league’s media Monday.