69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton named first-team All-MW by coaches

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2020 - 10:21 am
 

UNLV sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton was selected to the All-Mountain West first team by the league’s coaches, the league announced on Tuesday.

Hamilton averaged 20.9 points against Mountain West teams

Hamilton was joined on the first team by San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn and Matt Mitchell, UNR’s Jalen Harris and Utah State’s Sam Merrill.

Flynn was picked as the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher was the league’s Coach of the Year. Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens was the Freshman of the Year, UNR’s Harris was the Newcomer of the Year and UNR’s Nisre Zouzoua was Sixth Man of the Year.

UNLV’s Amauri Hardy also earned honors, as he was selected the the All-MWC third team.

Hamilton was named to the All-MW first team by the league’s media Monday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) brings the ball up court against San Diego State Aztecs guar ...
Las Vegas basketball tourneys on schedule amid coronavirus fears
By Mark Anderson and Sam Gordon / RJ

The Mountain West and Pac-12 basketball tournaments are expected to go on as planned even as an advocacy group suggested that March Madness games be played without fans present because of concerns about the coronavirus.