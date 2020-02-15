UNLV’s Donnie Tillman expected to miss rest of season
UNLV junior forward Donnie Tillman strained a knee in Wednesday’s 82-79 overtime loss to UNR. He was averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.
UNLV junior forward Donnie Tillman probably won’t play again this season because of a strained knee, coach T.J. Otzelberger said Friday.
Otzelberger said, however, that Tillman should “recover fully” and will not need surgery.
Tillman, a Findlay Prep product who transferred after last season from Utah, started 11 games and played in 25. He had not started a game, though, since Jan. 1 against Utah State.
Tillman, a 6-foot-7-inch forward, was averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. He was injured late in the first half of Wednesday’s 82-79 overtime loss to UNR.
UNLV next plays at New Mexico at 3 p.m. Saturday.
