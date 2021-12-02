UNLV’s offensive struggles continue in loss to SMU
UNLV (4-4) missed 24 of its first 33 shots Wednesday against Southern Methodist University (6-3) and fell 83-64 at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
Senior big man Royce Hamm Jr. led the Rebels with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
