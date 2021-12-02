UNLV’s offensive struggles continue in loss to SMU

UNLV (4-4) missed 24 of its first 33 shots Wednesday against Southern Methodist University (6-3) and fell 83-64 at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) works for an opening to the basket against SMU guard Jalen Smith (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SMU forward Jahmar Young Jr., left, looks on as UNLV forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) takes a shot as SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) goes up for a shot between SMU's Jalen Smith (2) and Tristan Clark, center right, as Zach Nutall, left, and David Muoka, right, look on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SMU guard Kendric Davis, left, defends as UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) positions for a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket for a shot as SMU guard Michael Weathers (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) leaps to the basket for a shot as SMU's Tristan Clark, right, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and SMU forward Jahmar Young Jr., center right, compete for control of the ball as Keshon Gilbert, left, and Zach Nutall, right, look on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) goes up for a shot after getting through SMU defenders Zhuric Phelps (1), Zach Nutall (10), Jalen Smith (2) and Michael Weathers, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Senior big man Royce Hamm Jr. led the Rebels with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

