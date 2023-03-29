56°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s starting center hits transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2023 - 4:25 pm
 
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) pushes Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye, rig ...
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) pushes Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in The Las Vegas Clash tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. Referees called Muoka on a technical foul for the move. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV senior center David Muoka entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Wednesday, becoming the fourth player to leave the program since the 2022-23 season concluded.

The move was confirmed to the Review-Journal by people with knowledge of his decision.

A 6-foot-10-inch transfer from Lamar, Muoka played two seasons at UNLV, averaging 3.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 64 games. He started 24 games last season and joins starting guard Keshon Gilbert and reserve forwards Keyshawn Hall and Victor Iwuakor in the transfer portal.

The Rebels do not expect to lose any other players to the transfer portal, sources say, and intend to target ballhandling, shooting and size as they construct the remainder of their roster.

The Rebels will also lose leading scorer EJ Harkless and backup point guard Jordan McCabe after they exhausted their eligibility.

Key returners include sixth-year senior wing Luis Rodriguez (10.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds), fifth-year senior guard Justin Webster (8.2 points, 38.9 from 3-point range), junior guard Jackie Johnson (6.3 points) and junior wing Shane Nowell (4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds).

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico, right, speaks with guard Jordan Hobbs (10) in the first h ...
Michigan coach heaps praise on Lady Rebels
By / RJ

Michigan women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico said UNLV’s depth and balance make them one of the country’s best teams. She also said the Lady Rebels’ Desi-Rae Young “can do everything.”

