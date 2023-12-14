UPSET: Rebels stun No. 8 Creighton with help from new face — PHOTOS

The Rebels’ defense led the way as UNLV stunned No. 8 Creighton in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

The UNLV Rebels celebrate their win over the Creighton Bluejays 79-64 ending the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) battles in the lane with Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Creighton Bluejays forward Mason Miller (13) looks to shoot over UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) posts up for a shot over Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth (1) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) looks to shoot over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Creighton Bluejays forward Mason Miller (13) is unable to stop a shot by UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) eyes the basket as Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) defends during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) leaps in the air to defend a pass by Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth (1) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) comes down atop of Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) chasing a rebound during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger calls to his players against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) drives the lane against Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) Creighton Bluejays center Fredrick King (33) and guard Trey Alexander (23) during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels players come together to make a plan against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) eyes the basket as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) looks to block during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) looks to send a rebound back to the hoop while defended by the Creighton Bluejays during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) grabs a rebound over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels players gather in a huddle against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) elevates above Creighton Bluejays guard Francisco Farabello (5) during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) soars to the rim above Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) has a ball stuffed by Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) makes a big dunk late against Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV Rebels bench are amazed by a huge dunk against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks the ball over UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the national anthem ended and the lights dimmed at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Keylan Boone knelt beneath the UNLV basket, head down, eyes closed, with a hand pinching the bridge of his nose.

He’d waited more than a month to do his pregame ritual again, taking in the sights and sounds of the arena, before he was finally pulled to his feet and embraced by his twin brother, Kalib Boone.

Then, Keylan Boone helped inspire UNLV to an upset win against No. 8 Creighton.

“I was just living in the moment, man,” he said.

UNLV picked up its biggest victory of coach Kevin Kruger’s tenure Wednesday, beating Creighton 79-64 in the Jack Jones Classic. It’s UNLV’s highest-ranked win since a 66-63 victory against No. 4 San Diego State on Feb. 22, 2020.

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone had a game-best 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals for the Rebels (4-4). Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. had 16 points, nine assists and zero turnovers, putting on a masterful performance after missing a potential game-winning shot in UNLV’s 78-75 loss to Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 22 points and five blocks for the Bluejays (8-2). Creighton, which entered Wednesday shooting 40.2 percent from 3, was just 8-for-29 (27.6 percent) from deep against UNLV.

“For them to come out and get this win over a top-10 team,” Kruger said, “I just feel like they deserve it.”

Keylan Boone scored 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and had a block and a steal in his UNLV debut. His defensive versatility and rebounding presence proved just as valuable as his statistical contributions, and the fifth-year wing was plus-13 in 31 minutes. It was his first college basketball game since March 3.

He had been waiting for an immediate-eligibility waiver from the NCAA following his transfer to UNLV, his third four-year institution after starting his career at Oklahoma State and spending last season at Pacific.

Keylan Boone became eligible because of the 14-day temporary restraining order against the NCAA issued by U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in West Virginia early Wednesday, allowing student-athletes who transfer twice to return to play until Dec. 27 when the restraining order ends.

Kruger said the team only found out Keylan Boone was going to be able to play around four hours before tipoff. His introduction came at an important time, as UNLV once again was without junior wing Shane Nowell (foot) and fifth-year forward Jalen Hill (wrist).

Creighton coach Greg McDermott admitted his team hadn’t prepared for Keylan Boone.

“He certainly adds another weapon to their team,” McDermott said.

Creighton started on the front foot, taking a quick 8-2 lead, but UNLV responded with a 9-0 run to give the Rebels a lead they’d keep for the rest of the game.

UNLV played its best defense of the season during the first half, holding the Bluejays to 27.6 percent shooting. UNLV’s perimeter defense, which ranked third-worst among the 351 Division I schools entering Wednesday, allowed four 3s before the break.

The Rebels held up at the point of attack and rotated with energy and purpose. UNLV communicated its defensive switches and forced 11 Creighton turnovers. Kruger praised his team’s rebounding, too, as the Rebels limited the Bluejays to nine second-chance points in the game.

Offensively, the Rebels relied on Kalib Boone. The former Oklahoma State forward methodically attacked Kalkbrenner and the rest of Creighton’s forward rotation time and again in the post. The Rebels outscored the Bluejays 38-26 in the paint, and the Boone twins were responsible for 25 of UNLV’s 43 second-half points.

After the game, Kruger, who has been outspoken about his frustrations with the lack of clarity regarding Keylan Boone’s waiver situation, once again pleaded his case for two-time transfers to get immediate eligibility.

“I don’t know why they would allow people to play for two weeks and then say, ‘No,’” Kruger said. “That would be about the most cruel thing you could do.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.