Kevin Kruger was the Rebels’ point guard for Lon Kruger in 2006-07. He spent the past two seasons as a UNLV assistant.

RJ FILE*** K.M. CANNON/REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV point guard Kevin Kruger looks to his father, head basketball coach Lon Kruger as Oregon takes a free throw in the first half of their NCAA Sweet 16 game at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis Friday, March 23, 2007. K.M. CANNON/REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV point guard Kevin Kruger looks to his father Lon Kruger as Oregon takes a free throw in the first half of their NCAA Sweet 16 game at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis Friday, March 23, 2007.

Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger congratulates his son, Kevin, for being promoted Sunday from assistant to head UNLV coach.

