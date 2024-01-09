‘We’ll figure it out’: UNLV starter out for season with torn ACL

UNLV forward Jalen Hill is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the Rebels said Monday night.

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger had his entire roster at his disposal for about 17 minutes Saturday.

Fifth-year forward Jalen Hill returned from a wrist injury to appear in his first game since Nov. 28. He played 14 minutes in the Rebels’ 72-61 loss to No. 19 San Diego State before getting hurt again.

Hill injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while contesting a layup in the first half. UNLV said Monday an MRI revealed the ligament was torn. Hill will miss the remainder of the season. He will apply for a medical redshirt in an attempt to maintain his eligibility for 2024-25.

“Obviously losing Jalen is tough,” fifth-year guard Justin Webster said. “But we’re going to have his back and we’re going to come out here and fight through this conference.”

UNLV (7-6, 0-1 Mountain West) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts New Mexico (13-2, 1-1). The Rebels will have to fight through the rest of conference play without one of their starters in Hill.

“He’s a big piece of what we have,” Webster said. “Losing him was tough, kind of took the momentum away from us.”

Hill averaged 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Rebels this season. He also shot 54 percent from the field in his limited action on the court. He spent the previous four years at Oklahoma, where he played 122 games and made 73 starts.

Webster said Hill’s impact was felt all over the court during his brief return against San Diego State. Hill, at listed at 6-foot-6, was a physical presence defensively in the paint.

He was also a weapon in transition. Hill was 3 of 5 from the floor for six points in 14 minutes. He also recorded two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Hill, who played at Clark High School, was tied for the Rebels’ scoring lead at halftime.

Losing Hill is a major blow for UNLV as it starts Mountain West play. The conference is stacking up to be one of the best in the country. The Associated Press had three Mountain West teams — No. 17 Colorado State, No. 19 San Diego State and No. 20 Utah State — in its rankings Monday. UNR also received votes.

The Rebels have some experience playing without Hill this season after he missed all of December. He was out for UNLV’s signature win of the season, a 79-64 upset victory against then-No. 8 Creighton on Dec. 13.

Fifth-year forward Keylan Boone, sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell, junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. and sixth-year wing Luis Rodriguez are options to replace Hill in the rotation.

Webster said the team’s depth has helped the Rebels navigate absences in the past. He expects that to continue. Webster did say UNLV will miss Hill’s leadership.

“He brings a lot of the energy to the team, and stuff like that,” Webster said. “We’re going to lose that, but as far as playing hard and playing together — we’ll figure it out.”

