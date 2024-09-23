4 AAC schools staying put; will Pac-12 now turn to UNLV?

What we know (and what we don’t) about next steps for UNLV, Pac-12

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield directs his team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Four American Athletic Conference schools — Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and UTSA — reaffirmed their commitment to the league Monday amid realignment speculation.

The four institutions were considered potential targets for the rebuilt Pac-12, which announced Sept. 12 it was adding Mountain West programs Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Instead, the four schools issued a joint statement saying they remain committed to the AAC.

“Together, we are committed to continuing to build the American brand, exploring new opportunities for exposure and value, and developing innovative economic resources — all in service of our student athletes,” the statement said. “While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other. Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning successes and build the future.”

The news means the Pac-12, which still needs to expand from six schools to eight to be recognized as an official conference, must look elsewhere for answers.

The league could circle back to other Mountain West schools, such as UNLV, which did not get an invitation to join the first time around. The Rebels could also try to land in another conference, such as the Big 12.

