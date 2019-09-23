88°F
UNLV Football

Did UNLV football hit restart button after bye week?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2019 - 1:52 pm
 

UNLV football is 1-2 so far this season, after back-to-back losses from Arkansas State and Northwestern.

After the Arkansas State loss, head coach Tony Sanchez said he and his staff would re-evaluate the quarterback position after a rough start for Armani Rogers.

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss who will likely start under center, as well as preview UNLV basketball.

