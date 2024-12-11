Ex-SEC coach emerges as name to watch in UNLV’s search to replace Odom

Former Mississippi State and Florida football coach Dan Mullen has emerged as a name to watch in the search to replace Barry Odom at UNLV, sources said Wednesday.

Florida coach Dan Mullen prepares to lead his team on the field prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Former Mississippi State and Florida football coach Dan Mullen has emerged as a name to watch in the search to replace Barry Odom at UNLV, sources said Wednesday.

Mullen, 52, works as a TV analyst for ABC and ESPN.

In the eight years before Mullen’s first season at Mississippi State in 2009, the Bulldogs had a 32-65 record. By his second year, they had completed a nine-win season that featured the largest margin of victory in a bowl game in school history.

In the 2014 season, when Mississippi State went 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, Mullen was named The Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year after breaking 22 season records at the school.

He led the Bulldogs to eight bowl games in nine years, winning five. No other Mississippi State coach had won more than two.

After changing the culture in Starkville, Mullen left to become the coach at the University of Florida from 2018 until 2021.

The Gators’ 10-win season in 2018 marked the program’s second-largest increase in wins from season-to-season.

In 2019, the team recorded 11 wins, the most in a season since 2012. By 2020, the offense led the nation in passing offense, averaging 378.6 yards per game.

