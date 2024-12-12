UNLV hires former SEC coach as Barry Odom’s replacement

The Rebels are hiring a former SEC coach and current TV analyst to replace Barry Odom as the leader of their football program. Odom left for Purdue on Sunday.

Former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen will replace Barry Odom as UNLV’s football coach, sources confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

Mullen, 52, works as a TV analyst for ABC and ESPN, but was the architect of two turnaround efforts in the SEC.

Mullen went 103-61 at Mississippi State and Florida from 2009 to 2021.

In the eight years before Mullen’s first season at Mississippi State in 2009, the Bulldogs had a 29-65 record. By his second year, they had completed a nine-win season that featured the largest margin of victory in a bowl game in school history (52-14 over Michigan).

In 2014, Mullen was named SEC coach of the year after leading Mississippi State to the No. 1 ranking in the nationals polls before finishing 10-3.

He finished with a 69-46 record and five bowl wins (eight appearances) in nine years. No other Mississippi State coach had won more than two.

After changing the culture in Starkville, Mullen left to become the coach at Florida from 2018 to 2021.

The Gators leaped to 10-3 in his first season after finishing 4-7 in 2017. In 2019, they recorded 11 wins, the most in a season since 2012. In 2020, Florida led the nation in passing offense, averaging 378.6 yards per game.

The end of the 2020 season marked the start of Mullen’s struggles at Florida, as the Gators lost their final three games to finish 8-4.

He was fired after a 24-23 overtime loss at Missouri in November 2021, the Gators’ fourth straight loss to a conference opponent. In a stretch that began with the final three games of the 2020 season, Florida went 2-9 against teams from the then-Power Five.

Odom was 19-8 at UNLV and led the program to back-to-back bowl games for the first time in program history. He left to become the coach at Purdue, increasing his salary from $1.75 million his last year with the Rebels to $6 million for his first season with the Boilermakers.

Mullen made $7.57 million in his final year at Florida, according to USA Today.

Marion likely gone

Star offensive coordinator Brennan Marion opted not to immediately join Odom at Purdue in the interest of making his case for the UNLV head coaching job. He also had committed to coaching the Rebels in the LA Bowl against Cal on Wednesday, sources confirmed.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday morning Marion had not been informed that he didn’t get the UNLV job and was disappointed he had not received an update.

Marion’s goal is to become a head coach, and he will now pursue external options, the source said. It’s now unclear if he will coach in the LA Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.