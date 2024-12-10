Odom secures massive raise in Purdue contract after leaving UNLV

Barry Odom will almost triple his UNLV salary in his first year as coach of the Purdue football team, according to contract details released Tuesday.

UNLV head football coach Barry Odom speaks at a press conference before acting as the grand marshal during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

To say Barry Odom increased his salary by leaving the UNLV football team would be a massive understatement.

The new Purdue coach signed a six-year contract worth a minimum of $39 million, according to details released by the school Tuesday.

After earning a base salary of $1.75 million this season with the Rebels, Odom will make at least $6 million per year in his first two seasons with the Boilermakers.

The deal includes annual raises after the first two seasons, increasing by $250,000 each year before going up to $7 million in his fifth year. In the final year of the contract, Odom’s base salary will reach $7.25 million.

Additionally, Odom could make up to $1.5 million from academic, performance and “personal incentive” bonuses.

At UNLV, he was eligible to earn $445,000 in athletic performance bonuses and there was an extra $20,000 up for grabs each season if the team met certain academic standards.

