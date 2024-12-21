Ex-UNLV coach poaches staff for Purdue; players in portal may be next

Former UNLV football coach Barry Odom has announced his staff at Purdue, and many of the additions are familiar names. Also, several Rebels are in the transfer portal.

How to watch UNLV against Cal in the LA Bowl

Graney: Rebels go out the right way as Dan Mullen Era begins

Defensive coordinator Mike Scherer communicates with defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barry Odom’s first Purdue staff will have a familiar feel for UNLV fans.

In light of new additions to the transfer portal, his roster could be also poised for a similar effect.

Odom coached the Rebels to new heights for two seasons before departing Dec. 8 to lead the Big Ten team.

The Boilermakers announced Friday that Odom hired defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Scherer, running backs coach Cornell Ford, offensive line coach Vance Vice and special teams coach James Shibest from UNLV.

Ford’s new title is assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. The others will fill the same roles at Purdue.

New Rebels coach Dan Mullen said at his formal introduction last week that he hoped to “retain” and learn from as many current players and staff members from the Odom Era as possible.

UNLV has yet to announce any of Mullen’s hires, and the former SEC coach stands to lose at least 18 athletes who played under Odom, according to the On3.com transfer portal tracker and recent social media announcements.

Running back Greg Burrell and defensive back Tony Grimes announced their plans to enter the portal before UNLV beat Cal in the LA Bowl on Wednesday.

On Friday, offensive linemen Jalen St. John and Anton Ambuehl and defensive linemen Fisher Camac announced their decisions to seek new opportunities.

Defensive back Jalen Catalon, kicker Caden Chittenden, linebacker Mani Powell, wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin and punter Marshall Nichols are other notable names who are reportedly in the portal.

Chittenden, a Faith Lutheran graduate, won the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award after breaking the program and conference records for field goals by a freshman with 26. Nichols was key in a viral fake punt play that extended the Rebels’ lead during the LA Bowl. Both could follow Shibest to Purdue.

St. John, Powell and Catalon could all land in West Lafayette as well. They all transferred to UNLV from Arkansas, where Odom worked as defensive coordinator and safeties coach before taking over the Rebels.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.