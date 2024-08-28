Get to know UNLV football’s first opponent of 2024 season

The Rebels will kick off their 2024 football season Saturday against a coach that Barry Odom is plenty familiar with.

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith (1) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith (1) looks for a pass under pressure from Cincinnati safety Deshawn Pace (3) during an NCAA college football game, Nov. 11, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox, File)

UNLV’s first opponent this football season features plenty of unknowns, but coach Barry Odom is familiar with an important figure on the other side.

The Rebels open their campaign at 4 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s TDECU Stadium. It will be the Cougars’ first game under coach Willie Fritz, who was hired in December 2023.

Odom and Fritz crossed paths when they were both working in the state of Missouri.

Odom coached at Missouri, his alma mater, from 2003 to 2019 in roles ranging from graduate assistant to head coach. Fritz coached Central Missouri from 1997 to 2009. Odom built up a lot of respect for Fritz in the years they worked near each other.

“We’re facing a very strong Houston team,” Odom said. “I’ve known (Fritz) for a long time, and he’s had success everywhere he’s been.”

Fritz, much like Odom was last year at UNLV, is tasked with turning around a Houston program that went 4-8 last season.

Both teams begin the campaign with a host of new players.

The Rebels have yet to announce a starting quarterback between senior Cameron Friel and transfers Matthew Sluka (Holy Cross) and Hajj-Malik Williams (Campbell).

The Cougars do have a returning quarterback in 6-foot-5 senior Donovan Smith, but Fritz told reporters this week he plans to give playing time to a number of players at other positions Saturday due to competition on the roster.

Smith at least gives Fritz someone to build around. The Las Vegas native, who was once Bishop Gorman’s backup quarterback, threw for 2,801 yards and 22 touchdowns last year before undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

“He’s a good player, super talented. Been impressed with the film that we have seen on him. I think he’s athletic. He’s obviously big in size, long stride,” Odom said. “He throws a great ball. I don’t know that there’s a throw he doesn’t make and can’t make.”

UNLV has 10 players from Texas, which will make Saturday’s game extra special. Senior safety Johnathan Baldwin, the team’s active leader in tackles with 143, was born in Houston and graduated from the city’s Frank Dobie High School in 2021.

Baldwin, one of the Rebels’ team captains, is so excited about the matchup he simulated it on EA Sports’ College Football 25 video game.

“My teammates from high school just went against me with Houston and we just had fun on the game,” Baldwin said. “It’s definitely a homecoming for me, man. I’m glad my whole family will be out there.”

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Houston 2023 stats

(Rank among 133 FBS teams)

Points per game: 23.7 (90th)

Rushing yards per game: 118.7 (104th)

Passing yards per game: 241.5 (53rd)

Points against per game: 31.5 (108th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 168.6 (101st)

Passing yards allowed per game: 255.3 (117th)