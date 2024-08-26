UNLV starting QB still a mystery leading up to season opener

UNLV’s revamped football team, looking to make back-to-back bowl-game appearances, still hasn’t announced a starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against Houston.

Rebels coach Barry Odom had a chance to name one during his first weekly news conference of the season Monday, which is why he faced the largest group of reporters he’s seen since July when he sat down at the Fertitta Football Complex.

But at the end of a three-minute opening statement about his confidence in the team and the excitement of the season, it was still unclear if Odom had come to a decision despite saying he hoped to make one by the end of last week.

“We’re going to need a lot of guys to play on Saturday,” Odom said. “We understand that whether it’s offense, defense or kicking, we’ll play a number of different guys.”

UNLV’s first depth chart listed three different quarterbacks as a starter: Sixth-year transfer Hajj-Malik Williams (Campbell), senior transfer Matthew Sluka (Holy Cross) and returning senior Cameron Friel.

Odom, when asked if at least the quarterbacks knew who would be starting, just said they all knew what to expect.

“We’ve talked very openly about it with all three of those guys, what the rotation will look like,” Odom said. “I’ve said a number of times, in here and to our team: ‘Everyone on the roster, if you’re in a position to play winning ball, you’re a snap away from being the quote, unquote starter.’ So they all know where we’re at going in.”

While the quarterbacks are aware of the plan, the same can’t be said for the rest of the team.

“We don’t know who’s going to be the starter,” said senior wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, who made the All-Mountain West first team as a kickoff and punt returner last season. “I think we have a good chance of winning with all three of them, so we’ll be ready whoever it is.”

All three quarterbacks have different strengths.

Sluka’s legs are a major threat. He set the NCAA Division I record for rushing yards in a game by a quarterback with 330 against Louisiana-Lafayette last season.

Williams left Campbell as the program’s all-time leader in career passing yards (8,236) and passing touchdowns (58) and brings an advanced knowledge of the game to the position.

Friel only appeared in one game last season against New Mexico, but he learned a lot sitting behind Jayden Maiava.

Odom said UNLV’s practices leading up to the Houston game won’t be too different than the ones from fall camp, which aimed to give all three quarterbacks equal reps. Odom’s goal is to “get as many guys as we can real, live reps leading up to game day.”

His approach is at least somewhat informed by last season. Senior quarterback Doug Brumfield started the Rebels’ first three games before sustaining rib and hip injuries that contributed to his decision to medically retire from football in February.

Maiava took over the rest of the way as UNLV finished 9-5 for its first winning campaign and bowl-game appearance since 2013.

“Last year at this time, we all thought we had the starting quarterback, and then that lasted about two and a half weeks because of injury. Then the next guy was put into that position,” Odom said. “So it’s a long season.”

