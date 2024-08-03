Graney: Like Raiders, UNLV has question mark at quarterback

Three seniors are battling it out to be the starting quarterback for the UNLV football team’s Go-Go offense. Rebels coach Barry Odom won’t rush a decision.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) gets off a pass during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) eyes a receiver during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) reaches out for a hiked ball during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) looks for a receiver during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) looks for a receiver as he moves up in the pocket during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Costa Mesa sits a few long post routes from the Pacific Ocean in Southern California. It is there the Raiders have held training camp, the most significant position battle coming at quarterback between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

And some 275 miles away in Las Vegas, UNLV has opened its own fall camp.

With its own competition at such a key spot.

The Rebels are coming off a nine-win season and are picked second in the Mountain West, but who will run the explosive Go-Go offense is still to be determined.

Three seniors — transfers Matthew Sluka (Holy Cross) and Hajj-Malik Williams (Campbell) and returner Cameron Friel — are battling for a No. 1 role.

It is a race to a starter’s spot that could take some time. Barry Odom is a coach who most likely will allow things to play out organically, who won’t rush it, who knows how important such a decision is.

UNLV is now 28 days from its opener at Houston.

“I don’t ever want to put a date on it and say, ‘I have to decide this day,’” Odom said. “I don’t know if that would be fair to my team if I said, ‘By two weeks from now, we’re going to have a starter.’ It will play out. (Ultimately), the decision will be who gives us the best chance at playing winning football.”

Video game numbers

Sluka is the most interesting of cases.

He put up video game numbers during his Holy Cross career, passing for 5,916 yards and 59 touchdowns while rushing for 3,583 yards and 38 scores. He would seem an ideal fit for the Go-Go, as capable of making plays with his feet as his arm.

But how such an Football Championship Subdivision All-American will translate to a higher level of football is unknown. His background includes years of playing lacrosse, which tells you a little about his ability to cut and avoid defenders in the open field.

“There’s no magic potion to it,” said Sluka, who did not participate in spring practice. “Right now, it’s about studying the playbook and getting up to speed, making sure I know the people around me and how to use those guys within the offense. We have guys all over who can make plays. Makes my job easy.

“The (Go-Go) obviously fits my style of play. I didn’t want to go somewhere with a pro-style offense. I don’t think I’d execute that as well. Playing in the (Go-Go) brought me here. Play fast and play aggressive.”

He welcomes the competition. They all do. They push each other, help each other, teach each other. Sluka says what most FCS players making the jump do — that it’s faster here, with more talented players who can execute at a much better pace. That you can trust guys will come up with the ball more often.

His ability to cause others to miss would seem a huge advantage in UNLV’s offense, the consistent skill to make something from nothing, to gain positive yards when none seem available.

“(Competing) is really pushing me to be my best every day, to come in here prepared and know everything,” Sluka said. “The best man (plays), so I’ve done everything possible to get ready. It’s a little different for me — I have to come in and perform but also be the new guy. It’s just understanding that balance.”

Football is back

Williams isn’t as new, having been at UNLV for spring drills. He too comes from the FCS level, experiencing some of the same learning patterns as Sluka.

Friel arrives to the competition with 10 career starts at UNLV, a former Mountain West Freshman of the Year whose only appearance last season came against New Mexico.

“Flying around, football is back,” Williams said. “Now, it’s the real thing. Get in the film room, learn from your mistakes, and it’s onto the next day. Just be yourself. We have a great competition. Don’t try and do too much. Whoever puts points on the board and protects the football the most will get the job.”

Like with the Raiders, some 275 miles away, UNLV has a quarterback decision to make. Hopefully for the Rebels, things will go better than they have for the local NFL team thus far.

