How much are UNLV football assistant coaches earning?

UNLV defensive line coach Ricky Logo works with his players during football practice at the Int ...
UNLV defensive line coach Ricky Logo works with his players during football practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 4:50 pm
 

Dan Mullen is earning significantly more than previous UNLV football coach Barry Odom, but the pay for his assistant coaches is in line with the previous regime.

Mullen assembled his core 10 position coaches for $2.2 million, according to documents UNLV released to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

That’s not far off from the previous group of major assistants under Odom, who earned $2.8 million last year, per USA Today.

After Odom left the Rebels in December to take over at Purdue, Mullen signed a five-year deal worth $3.5 million per year with UNLV.

The annual salary doubled Odom’s $1.75 million for last season before incentives.

Here are the salaries for Mullen’s recently completed staff of assistants:

— Zach Arnett (defensive coordinator/linebackers), $350,000

— Ricky Logo (defensive line), $331,968

— Corey Dennis (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), $300,000

— Del Alexander (wide receivers), $223,440

— Akeem Davis (cornerbacks), $175,000

— Kyle Hoke (safeties), $175,000

— Adrian Mayes (tight ends/run game coordinator), $175,000

— Adam Scheier (special teams), $175,000

— Mike Sollenne (offensive line), $175,000

— Quinton Ganther (running backs), $120,000

These salaries all include potential performance bonuses. The coaches will earn a month of their annual base salary for coaching in a bowl game, half a month’s salary for coaching in the Mountain West championship game and two months’ bonus for making the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Of course, a full staff in the modern football era consists of much more than those 10 assistants.

Mullen also hired 25 other employees, the highest-paid being strength and conditioning coach Tanner Maher at $175,000. Six others earn more than $100,000.

Outside linebackers coach Jeremy Bruce, whose hiring was announced Wednesday, will earn $95,000.

The budget for Mullen’s entire salaried staff comes in at $3.94 million.

For comparison, here are 2024 salaries for Odom’s 10 major assistants:

— Brennan Marion (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), $383,040

— Mike Scherer (defensive coordinator/linebackers), $383,040

— James Shibest (special teams), $383,040

— Vance Vice (offensive line), $351,120

— Ricky Logo (defensive line), $331,968

— Del Alexander (wide receivers), $223,440

— Cornell Ford (running backs), $205,565

— Nate Longshore (tight ends), $201,734

— Akeem Davis (cornerbacks), $175,000

— Nicco Fertitta (safeties), $175,000

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

