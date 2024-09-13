85°F
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV vs. Kansas football game

Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) breaks up a pass intended for UNLV Rebels wide rece ...
Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) breaks up a pass intended for UNLV Rebels wide receiver Dominic Gicinto (6) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. The Jayhawks defeated the Rebels 49-36. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV wide receiver Timothy Conerly (8) gets pumped up during an NCAA football game between UNLV ...
UNLV wide receiver Timothy Conerly (8) gets pumped up during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Ose Egbase (26) celebrates after breaking up a Kansas Jayhawks pa ...
UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Ose Egbase (26) celebrates after breaking up a Kansas Jayhawks pa ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after catching a deep pass during the colleg ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The UNLV football team will try to avenge its loss in last season’s bowl game when it faces Kansas on Friday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Rebels lost 49-36 when the teams met in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix.

This season, UNLV is 2-0 and fresh off a 72-14 drubbing of Utah Tech. The Rebels set a school record with 695 yards of offense.

Kansas (1-1) lost to Illinois 23-17 on the road last week. The Jayhawks fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after climbing to No. 19.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: UNLV at Kansas

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.

TV: ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Kansas -9; total 58

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

