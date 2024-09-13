How to watch UNLV vs. Kansas football game
The UNLV football team faces Kansas of the Big 12 Conference at 4 p.m. Friday in Kansas City, Kansas. Here’s how to watch the game.
The UNLV football team will try to avenge its loss in last season’s bowl game when it faces Kansas on Friday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Rebels lost 49-36 when the teams met in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix.
This season, UNLV is 2-0 and fresh off a 72-14 drubbing of Utah Tech. The Rebels set a school record with 695 yards of offense.
Kansas (1-1) lost to Illinois 23-17 on the road last week. The Jayhawks fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after climbing to No. 19.
Here’s how to watch:
Who: UNLV at Kansas
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.
TV: ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Kansas -9; total 58
