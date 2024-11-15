How to watch UNLV’s football game against San Diego State

The UNLV football team returns home to face San Diego State on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.

UNLV defensive back Jeremiah Vessel (6) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

The UNLV football team returns home to face San Diego State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (7-2, 3-1 Mountain West) are coming off a 29-27 victory over Hawaii on Nov. 9 that was their seventh consecutive victory on the road. UNLV is receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today coaches’ poll.

San Diego State (3-6, 2-2) has dropped three straight, including a 21-16 home loss to New Mexico on Nov. 8.

The Aztecs lead the series 22-10, but four of the last five meetings have been decided by one score. The Rebels have not defeated San Diego State at home since 2013.

How to watch:

Who: San Diego State at UNLV

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBSSN (CenturyLink 643, Cox 333, Dish 158, DirecTV 221)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -21; total 54

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.