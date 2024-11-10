UNLV holds off Hawaii for 7th consecutive road victory
Receiver Ricky White III had a big night, and the UNLV football team pulled out a victory over Hawaii on Saturday in Honolulu.
The UNLV football team beat Hawaii 29-27 Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.
The Rebels (7-2, 3-1 Mountain West) have now won three of the past four Ninth Island Showdowns against Hawaii. It’s also UNLV’s seventh consecutive road win, a streak that dates back to last season.
Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, completing 13 of his 27 passes, and added 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 19 carries.
Wide receiver Ricky White III had 128 receiving yards, a touchdown and a blocked punt against Hawaii (4-6, 2-3).
UNLV briefly trailed 17-15 in the third quarter, but White put the Rebels back in front 22-17 with a 37-yard TD catch.
Running back Jai’Den Thomas later gave UNLV a two-score lead with a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 29-20. Thomas rushed for 109 yards on 16 carries.
UNLV next hosts San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
