How to watch UNLV’s football game against UNR for the Fremont Cannon
UNLV hosts in-state rival UNR on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium with the Fremont Cannon at stake. Here’s how to watch.
The Fremont Cannon is on the line Saturday when the 21st-ranked UNLV football team hosts rival UNR at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels (9-2, 5-1 Mountain West) would clinch a second consecutive berth in the Mountain West championship game with a victory and reach double-digit wins for the third time in program history (1974 and 1984).
UNLV is coming off a rain-soaked 27-16 victory over San Jose State on Nov. 22.
The Wolf Pack (3-9, 0-6) fell to Air Force 22-19 at home last week and enter on a five-game losing skid.
UNLV has won two straight in the rivalry, including last year’s 45-27 victory in Reno. UNR owns a 28-21 lead in the overall series.
How to watch:
Who: UNR at UNLV
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBSSN (Century Link 643, Cox 333, Dish 158, DirecTV 221)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -17½; total 55½
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.