How to watch UNLV’s football game against UNR for the Fremont Cannon

UNLV hosts in-state rival UNR on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium with the Fremont Cannon at stake. Here’s how to watch.

‘Hatred’ still there for UNLV’s 50th Battle for Fremont Cannon

UNLV head coach Barry Odom applauded his teams effort against the Boise State Broncos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Fremont Cannon is on the line Saturday when the 21st-ranked UNLV football team hosts rival UNR at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-1 Mountain West) would clinch a second consecutive berth in the Mountain West championship game with a victory and reach double-digit wins for the third time in program history (1974 and 1984).

UNLV is coming off a rain-soaked 27-16 victory over San Jose State on Nov. 22.

The Wolf Pack (3-9, 0-6) fell to Air Force 22-19 at home last week and enter on a five-game losing skid.

UNLV has won two straight in the rivalry, including last year’s 45-27 victory in Reno. UNR owns a 28-21 lead in the overall series.

How to watch:

Who: UNR at UNLV

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBSSN (Century Link 643, Cox 333, Dish 158, DirecTV 221)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -17½; total 55½

