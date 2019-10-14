Rebel Nation: Talking UNLV’s upset win over Vanderbilt

In this week’s Rebel Nation, hosted by the Review-Journal’s Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson, discuss Saturday’s 34-10 victory over Vanderbilt and what that could mean going forward.

UNLV played its best football game of the season Saturday, going to Vanderbilt and winning 34-10.

In this week’s Rebel Nation, hosted by the Review-Journal’s Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson, discuss the victory over Vanderbilt and what that could mean going forward.

The Rebels (2-4, 0-2 Mountain West) enter conference play full time with a game at Fresno State (2-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.