78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

Rebel Nation: Talking UNLV’s upset win over Vanderbilt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2019 - 12:53 pm
 

UNLV played its best football game of the season Saturday, going to Vanderbilt and winning 34-10.

In this week’s Rebel Nation, hosted by the Review-Journal’s Cassie Soto and Mark Anderson, discuss the victory over Vanderbilt and what that could mean going forward.

The Rebels (2-4, 0-2 Mountain West) enter conference play full time with a game at Fresno State (2-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV’s Kenyon Oblad to start at Vanderbilt
By / RJ

With Armani Rogers still trying to come back from a sprained knee, UNLV will start quarterback Kenyon Oblad on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Rogers’ availability is uncertain.

UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad throws a pass during the Mountain West game against the Universit ...
UNLV-Boise State breakdown
By / RJ

A position-by-position look at UNLV’s game against No. 16 Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.