Rebels claim 3 top honors on All-Mountain West team

Three UNLV football players earned awards, and several other Rebels made the first team on the All-Mountain West team announced Tuesday.

UNLV place kicker Caden Chittenden (45) pumps up the crowd during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III, left, runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (2) is stopped for a loss by UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The All-Mountain West football team was released Tuesday ahead of the heavyweight conference title clash Friday between No. 19 UNLV (10-2, 6-1) and No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0).

Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty earned Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. His 2,288 rushing yards are a Mountain West record, ranking fifth in a season in FBS history.

He’ll go up against UNLV’s newly minted Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Woodard. The senior linebacker is the first Rebel to claim the award since Beau Bell in 2007.

UNLV also boasts the Special Teams Player of the Year in Ricky White III. White, a senior wide receiver, led the nation in blocked punts this season with a UNLV record of four.

Rebels kicker Caden Chittenden was named Freshman of the Year. His 25 field goals are the second-most in college football this year.

Boise State’s Spencer Danielson won Coach of the Year over UNLV coach Barry Odom, who won the award last season.

Here are all of UNLV’s All-Mountain West honorees:

First team

WR Ricky White III

OL Tiger Shanks

PK Caden Chittenden

LB Jackson Woodard

DB Jalen Catalon

PR Jacob De Jesus

Second team

QB Hajj-Malik Williams

RB Jai’Den Thomas

OL Jalen St. John

KR Jacob De Jesus

DL Antonio Doyle

DB Johnathan Baldwin

Honorable mentions: Jett Elad, DB; Jack Hasz, OL; Marshall Nichols, P; Cameron Oliver, DB; Alexander Whitmore, DL

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.