Rebels claim 3 top honors on All-Mountain West team
Three UNLV football players earned awards, and several other Rebels made the first team on the All-Mountain West team announced Tuesday.
The All-Mountain West football team was released Tuesday ahead of the heavyweight conference title clash Friday between No. 19 UNLV (10-2, 6-1) and No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0).
Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty earned Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. His 2,288 rushing yards are a Mountain West record, ranking fifth in a season in FBS history.
He’ll go up against UNLV’s newly minted Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Woodard. The senior linebacker is the first Rebel to claim the award since Beau Bell in 2007.
UNLV also boasts the Special Teams Player of the Year in Ricky White III. White, a senior wide receiver, led the nation in blocked punts this season with a UNLV record of four.
Rebels kicker Caden Chittenden was named Freshman of the Year. His 25 field goals are the second-most in college football this year.
Boise State’s Spencer Danielson won Coach of the Year over UNLV coach Barry Odom, who won the award last season.
Here are all of UNLV’s All-Mountain West honorees:
First team
WR Ricky White III
OL Tiger Shanks
PK Caden Chittenden
LB Jackson Woodard
DB Jalen Catalon
PR Jacob De Jesus
Second team
QB Hajj-Malik Williams
RB Jai’Den Thomas
OL Jalen St. John
KR Jacob De Jesus
DL Antonio Doyle
DB Johnathan Baldwin
Honorable mentions: Jett Elad, DB; Jack Hasz, OL; Marshall Nichols, P; Cameron Oliver, DB; Alexander Whitmore, DL
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.