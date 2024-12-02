58°F
UNLV football coach to address media at news conference

UNLV football coach Barry Odom speaks at a press conference before acting as the grand marshal ...
UNLV football coach Barry Odom speaks at a press conference before acting as the grand marshal during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 2, 2024 - 10:20 am
 

UNLV football coach Barry Odom will address the media Monday at his weekly news conference.

The 19th-ranked Rebels (10-2, 6-1 Mountain West) are preparing to play 10th-ranked Boise State (11-1, 7-0) on Friday in the conference championship game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

