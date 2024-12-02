UNLV football coach to address media at news conference

UNLV football coach Barry Odom will address the media Monday at his weekly news conference.

UNLV football coach Barry Odom speaks at a press conference before acting as the grand marshal during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 19th-ranked Rebels (10-2, 6-1 Mountain West) are preparing to play 10th-ranked Boise State (11-1, 7-0) on Friday in the conference championship game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Up next

Who: UNLV at Boise State

What: Mountain West championship game

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -4; total 58½