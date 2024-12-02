UNLV football coach to address media at news conference
UNLV football coach Barry Odom will address the media Monday at his weekly news conference.
The 19th-ranked Rebels (10-2, 6-1 Mountain West) are preparing to play 10th-ranked Boise State (11-1, 7-0) on Friday in the conference championship game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Up next
Who: UNLV at Boise State
What: Mountain West championship game
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
TV: Fox
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Boise State -4; total 58½