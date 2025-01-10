Rebels have big week in transfer portal, but suffer notable loss

The UNLV football team is set to welcome plenty of new talent under coach Dan Mullen, but will be without a key contributor on offense and special teams.

LSU cornerback Laterrance Welch (5) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) runs the ball against Cal during the second half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen and his newly completed staff had a big week in the transfer portal.

The most recent group of new additions moved the Rebels up to the No. 1 spot in 247Sports’ 2025 transfer rankings for the Mountain West.

Of course, it’s never all roses, and Thursday’s portal moves were accompanied by a major farewell: All-American wide receiver and kick returner Jacob De Jesus is leaving Las Vegas.

De Jesus posted a long goodbye message on Instagram, thanking previous coach Barry Odom for giving him an opportunity. When contacted, he confirmed that he was moving on and declined to state his next destination, but On3Sports’ portal tracker has him committed to Cal.

De Jesus starred in the Rebels’ win against the Golden Bears in the LA Bowl, winning the offensive MVP award in UNLV’s first bowl game win in 24 years. Cal is close to his hometown, which will bring his fiancée and daughter closer to family.

Here are Mullen’s latest signees out of the portal:

— Daejon Reynolds, WR, Pitt

The junior announced his commitment to UNLV on Thursday. He is reuniting with Mullen after redshirting under him at Florida in 2021.

— Landen Thomas, DL, Arizona State

The freshman didn’t see playing time this season with the Sun Devils, who lost to Texas in the newly expanded College Football Playoff. He announced his next destination Thursday, and his former coach, Kenny Dillingham, reacted to the news by calling UNLV a “great spot!”

— Aamaris Brown, DB, South Florida

The junior previously spent two seasons at Kansas State.

— Jake Pope, S, Georgia

The sophomore spent his first two college seasons at Alabama before transferring to the Bulldogs for this season.

— Bryce Edmondson, LB, Memphis

The junior recorded 45 tackles (25 solo) over three seasons with the Tigers.

— Reid Williams, OL, Chattanooga

The junior earned the FCS’ Rimington Award this season as the best center in the lower division.

— Laterrance Welch, CB, Arizona State

The junior recorded 19 tackles (13 solo), two interceptions and seven passes defended this season.

These players join a transfer portal recruiting class that already included QB Anthony Colandrea (Virginia), RB Jaylon Glover (Utah), WR Jojo Earle (TCU), TE Nick Elksnis (South Carolina), TE Var’Keyes Gumms (Arkansas) and OL Ben Christman (Kentucky).

The Rebels also officially lost linebacker Fisher Camac to Virginia and defensive back Jalen Catalon to Missouri this week.

