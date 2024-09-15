90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

Rebels make history, appear in national rankings for 1st time

UNLV head coach Barry Odom walks off the field after win over Kansas in an NCAA college footbal ...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom walks off the field after win over Kansas in an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) looks to pass against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA co ...
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) looks to pass against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka runs with the ball in the first half against Kansas during an NC ...
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka runs with the ball in the first half against Kansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
More Stories
UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) pulls the Fremont Cannon after his team's win a ...
Graney: It’s preposterous to think UNLV, UNR should be a package deal
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) gets past Kansas defensive end Dylan Wudke (95) as he runs i ...
Graney: Game-winning drive defines UNLV’s resiliency
Rebels’ resolve on display in statement victory over Kansas
UNLV not thinking about revenge before ‘huge, important game’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2024 - 11:58 am
 
Updated September 15, 2024 - 12:13 pm

UNLV football is nationally ranked for the first time in the program’s 56-year history.

The Rebels were No. 25 in the USA Today coaches poll Sunday. They are 3-0 for the first time in 40 years after defeating Kansas 23-20 on the road Friday.

UNLV won its season opener 27-7 at Houston and defeated Utah Tech 72-14 in its home opener Aug. 7.

The Rebels didn’t make The Associated Press’ top 25 on Sunday, but they did rise up the ranks. They earned 54 points in the latest poll. The only unranked teams that received more were Memphis (77), Syracuse (62) and Boise State (62).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV passed over by Pac-12 in latest round of realignment
By Ed Graney and Callie Lawson-Freeman / RJ

UNLV and the Mountain West took a right hook to the jaw Thursday when four conference schools agreed to join the Pac-12 beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

MORE STORIES