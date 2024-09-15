Rebels make history, appear in national rankings for 1st time
UNLV football made history Sunday. The Rebels appeared in the national rankings for the first time in program history after their win against Kansas on Friday.
UNLV football is nationally ranked for the first time in the program’s 56-year history.
The Rebels were No. 25 in the USA Today coaches poll Sunday. They are 3-0 for the first time in 40 years after defeating Kansas 23-20 on the road Friday.
Ranked Rebels. pic.twitter.com/9EmvDDRZKL
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 15, 2024
UNLV won its season opener 27-7 at Houston and defeated Utah Tech 72-14 in its home opener Aug. 7.
The Rebels didn’t make The Associated Press’ top 25 on Sunday, but they did rise up the ranks. They earned 54 points in the latest poll. The only unranked teams that received more were Memphis (77), Syracuse (62) and Boise State (62).
