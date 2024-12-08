UNLV athletic director to speak after coach’s departure — WATCH LIVE
UNLV athletic director Erick Harper is speaking Sunday at the Fertitta Football Complex after football coach Barry Odom left to take over at Purdue.
After a historic season, the UNLV football team will also learn its bowl destination.
The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.