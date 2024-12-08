62°F
UNLV Football

UNLV athletic director to speak after coach’s departure — WATCH LIVE

UNLV coach, players speak to media about bowl destination
UNLV Rebels takes the field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the ...
UNLV Rebels takes the field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Rosie Ralenkotter Las Vegas Bowl XXXIII Champion trophy at UNLV on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (H ...
The Rosie Ralenkotter Las Vegas Bowl XXXIII Champion trophy at UNLV on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (H ...
More Stories
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college ...
UNLV learns bowl destination, will face ACC team
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom and players await introduction as the ready to face the Fresno State ...
UNLV football coach leaves to take over Big Ten program
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) scrambles with the ball in front of Boise State defens ...
Hill: After all these years, UNLV should be proud, even in defeat
Boise State cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) knocks the ball away from UNLV wide receiver Ricky Wh ...
Rebels await bowl fate with uncertainty on horizon
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper is speaking Sunday at the Fertitta Football Complex after football coach Barry Odom left to take over at Purdue.

After a historic season, the UNLV football team will also learn its bowl destination.

The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

