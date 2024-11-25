UNLV football coach Barry Odom holds news conference
UNLV football coach Barry Odom held a news conference Monday at the Fertitta Football Complex.
He was followed by players Johnathan Baldwin, Ricky White III, Jacob De Jesus and Jackson Woodard.
The No. 21 Rebels close their regular season against UNR at 5 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. They would play Boise State in the Mountain West title game for the second straight season with a win, thanks to Colorado State’s loss to Fresno State on Saturday.
