UNLV Football

UNLV football could get defensive starter back for Boise State game

FILE - UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (8) waits for the snap during the college football game ...
FILE - UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (8) waits for the snap during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2024 - 5:58 pm
 

UNLV’s football team could get a defensive starter back when it hosts Boise State and star running back Ashton Jeanty on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Barry Odom said Monday that linebacker Marsel McDuffie had a promising practice after missing the last five games.

McDuffie was injured in UNLV’s 72-14 win over Utah Tech on Sept. 7. Odom said the preseason All-Mountain West second team honoree broke his leg.

“It’s either the right or the left. I don’t remember which (leg),” Odom said. “But those things take time to heal, and we’re fortunate to have him back, and he looked really good today.”

McDuffie had eight tackles in his two appearances for the Rebels (6-1) this season. Arkansas transfer Mani Powell has been given most of the defensive snaps in McDuffie’s absence. Odom said Powell, who has 46 tackles and 2½ sacks this season, has been a “positive” for UNLV, but he expects McDuffie to play a large role when healthy.

McDuffie has been inching toward a return for the last two weeks, but Odom said he feels more comfortable with McDuffie’s status now.

“He was a starter for a reason before he got hurt,” Odom said. “We felt like he was a really good player for us at the beginning of the year. … If we played tomorrow, he would play, and I would expect him to play well.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X

