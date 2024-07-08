UNLV football gets kickoff time, TV info for home opener

The Rebels announced a kickoff time and TV information Monday for their home opener against Utah Tech on Sept. 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV running back Darrien Jones looks for an opening during UNLV football’s Spring Showcase scrimmage Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team’s home opener against Utah Tech will begin at noon Sept. 7 at Allegiant Stadium, the program announced Monday.

The matchup will be televised by Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

The game was the final one on the Rebels’ schedule without a kickoff time. The team will begin its second season under coach Barry Odom at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Houston on FS1.

UNLV is looking to maintain its momentum from last season, when it went 9-5 and reached the Mountain West title game. The Rebels have college football’s attention, as a program-record 11 of their 12 games will be on national TV.

Tickets to the Utah Tech game start at $24. Single-game, mini-plan and season tickets for the six-game home schedule are available by visiting unlvtickets.com or calling 702-739-FANS (3267).

