UNLV football gets kickoff time, TV info for home opener

UNLV running back Darrien Jones looks for an opening during UNLV football’s Spring Showc ...
UNLV running back Darrien Jones looks for an opening during UNLV football’s Spring Showcase scrimmage Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 4:21 pm
 

The UNLV football team’s home opener against Utah Tech will begin at noon Sept. 7 at Allegiant Stadium, the program announced Monday.

The matchup will be televised by Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

The game was the final one on the Rebels’ schedule without a kickoff time. The team will begin its second season under coach Barry Odom at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Houston on FS1.

UNLV is looking to maintain its momentum from last season, when it went 9-5 and reached the Mountain West title game. The Rebels have college football’s attention, as a program-record 11 of their 12 games will be on national TV.

Tickets to the Utah Tech game start at $24. Single-game, mini-plan and season tickets for the six-game home schedule are available by visiting unlvtickets.com or calling 702-739-FANS (3267).

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

