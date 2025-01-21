UNLV football team ranked in final AP poll for 1st time
UNLV finished 11-3 this season with former coach Barry Odom at the helm. The Rebels ended the season with a victory over Cal in the LA Bowl last month.
UNLV finished No. 23 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 football poll released Tuesday.
The poll was the final one of the season after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame on Monday in the College Football Playoff championship game. It was the first time in school history that the Rebels finished the season ranked in the Top 25.
UNLV finished 11-3 with former coach Barry Odom at the helm. The team was 6-1 in the Mountain West, including a loss to Boise State in the conference championship game that kept it out of the CFP.
The Rebels ended the season with a win over Cal in the LA Bowl last month. Odom left before that game to take the Purdue job.
