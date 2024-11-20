54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV makes College Football Playoff rankings for 1st time

UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) is pushed out of bounds after catch by San Diego Sta ...
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) is pushed out of bounds after catch by San Diego State Aztecs safety Tayvion Beasley (15) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV head coach Barry Odom congratulates UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) on a return aga ...
Rebels report: De Jesus grateful for team’s support in difficult time
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) cuts up field after another erection trailed by San Dieg ...
Graney: UNLV receiver battles personal loss before return to field
UNLV football returns to national rankings after San Diego State win
UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) elevates for a touchdown reception as San Diego State Aztec ...
3 takeaways from Rebels’ blowout win over Aztecs — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 4:35 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2024 - 4:42 pm

UNLV is in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history.

The Rebels were ranked No. 24 when the committee made its latest update Tuesday. They also returned to the national rankings this week, appearing at No. 23 in the USA Today coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UNLV (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West) next plays at San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES