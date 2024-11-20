UNLV makes College Football Playoff rankings for 1st time

The Rebels, after getting back in the national rankings Sunday, made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.

UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) is pushed out of bounds after catch by San Diego State Aztecs safety Tayvion Beasley (15) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV is in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history.

The Rebels were ranked No. 24 when the committee made its latest update Tuesday. They also returned to the national rankings this week, appearing at No. 23 in the USA Today coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UNLV (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West) next plays at San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

