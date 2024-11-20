UNLV makes College Football Playoff rankings for 1st time
The Rebels, after getting back in the national rankings Sunday, made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.
UNLV is in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history.
The Rebels were ranked No. 24 when the committee made its latest update Tuesday. They also returned to the national rankings this week, appearing at No. 23 in the USA Today coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UNLV (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West) next plays at San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
