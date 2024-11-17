UNLV football returns to national rankings after San Diego State win

The Rebels are back in the USA Today coaches poll this week after their home win over San Diego State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV running back Greg Burrell (5) puts a move on San Diego State Aztecs edge Trey White (47) and heads upfield during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV football is back in the national rankings after Saturday’s home win over San Diego State at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West) are 23rd in the USA Today coaches poll that was released Sunday. UNLV was previously in the national rankings earlier this season for the first time in program history, but dropped out after its overtime loss to Syracuse on Oct. 4.

The Rebels next play San Jose State at 7 p.m. Friday.

