UNLV football returns to national rankings after San Diego State win
The Rebels are back in the USA Today coaches poll this week after their home win over San Diego State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
UNLV football is back in the national rankings after Saturday’s home win over San Diego State at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West) are 23rd in the USA Today coaches poll that was released Sunday. UNLV was previously in the national rankings earlier this season for the first time in program history, but dropped out after its overtime loss to Syracuse on Oct. 4.
The Rebels next play San Jose State at 7 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
