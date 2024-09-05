UNLV to debut retro helmets for home opener against Utah Tech

UNLV will wear special helmets to honor the 1974 team for Saturday’s football home opener against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium.

Football 1974 Team 50th Anniversary helmet and NCAA football trophy at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy of UNLV)

UNLV will wear special helmets for Saturday’s football home opener against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium.

To honor the 50th anniversary of the 1974 team, the Rebels will debut white helmets with red facemasks and the school’s “sunburst logo” that was used during the 1970s.

The Rebels went undefeated during the regular season in 1974 and finished with a school-record 12 victories under coach Ron Meyer. They advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals before losing to Delaware.

Members of that team, which wore plain red helmets, will be recognized at halftime of Saturday’s game. The team was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 1988.

Kickoff against FCS opponent Utah Tech is noon.

This is the third retro-inspired helmet worn by the Rebels under second-year coach Barry Odom. Last season, UNLV’s helmets for its opener featured the “Rebels” font from the mid-1980s when Randall Cunningham starred at quarterback.

The Rebels also wore all-white uniforms against UTEP that featured a helmet decal inspired by the one worn from 1987 to 1989.

