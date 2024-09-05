100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV to debut retro helmets for home opener against Utah Tech

Football 1974 Team 50th Anniversary helmet and NCAA football trophy at Sam Boyd Stadium on Sept ...
Football 1974 Team 50th Anniversary helmet and NCAA football trophy at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy of UNLV)
More Stories
UNLV football coach Barry Odom addresses the media on the second day of the Mountain West Footb ...
‘We’re a Top 25 team’: Despite Odom’s plea, voters all but ignore UNLV
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson (0) finds the end zone for a touchdown during an NC ...
Mountain West moving forward without Pac-12 football teams for 2025
Houston defensive back Bryan Massey (22) returns a kick against UNLV during the first half of a ...
UNLV defense comes close to elusive feat in opener: ‘We wanted it bad’
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is hit by Houston defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. (18) ...
Graney: Quarterback passes first test as UNLV’s starter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 

UNLV will wear special helmets for Saturday’s football home opener against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium.

To honor the 50th anniversary of the 1974 team, the Rebels will debut white helmets with red facemasks and the school’s “sunburst logo” that was used during the 1970s.

The Rebels went undefeated during the regular season in 1974 and finished with a school-record 12 victories under coach Ron Meyer. They advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals before losing to Delaware.

Members of that team, which wore plain red helmets, will be recognized at halftime of Saturday’s game. The team was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 1988.

Kickoff against FCS opponent Utah Tech is noon.

This is the third retro-inspired helmet worn by the Rebels under second-year coach Barry Odom. Last season, UNLV’s helmets for its opener featured the “Rebels” font from the mid-1980s when Randall Cunningham starred at quarterback.

The Rebels also wore all-white uniforms against UTEP that featured a helmet decal inspired by the one worn from 1987 to 1989.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES