UNLV’s College Football Playoff hopes get major boost

UNLV appears to control its own destiny to make the College Football Playoff after a critical loss Thursday by a team ranked ahead of the Rebels.

Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers Jr., right, takes a reception into the end zone against Tulane defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)

The UNLV football team can give thanks for Memphis.

The Tigers defeated Tulane 34-24 on Thursday, and the Rebels now appear to control their own destiny to make the College Football Playoff.

At No. 17, Tulane (9-3) is the only Group of Five team above the No. 22 Rebels (9-2) in the CFP rankings other than No. 11 Boise State (10-1).

UNLV needs only to defeat rival UNR on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium to earn a rematch with Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Dec. 6 in Boise, Idaho.

That game would then appear to be a de facto play-in game to earn the Group of Five’s automatic bid to the playoff.

Boise State defeated UNLV 29-24 on Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium and 44-20 in the Mountain West title game last season at Allegiant.

