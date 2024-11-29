43°F
UNLV Football

UNLV’s College Football Playoff hopes get major boost

Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers Jr., right, takes a reception into the end zone against Tu ...
Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers Jr., right, takes a reception into the end zone against Tulane defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2024 - 7:56 pm
 

The UNLV football team can give thanks for Memphis.

The Tigers defeated Tulane 34-24 on Thursday, and the Rebels now appear to control their own destiny to make the College Football Playoff.

At No. 17, Tulane (9-3) is the only Group of Five team above the No. 22 Rebels (9-2) in the CFP rankings other than No. 11 Boise State (10-1).

UNLV needs only to defeat rival UNR on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium to earn a rematch with Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Dec. 6 in Boise, Idaho.

That game would then appear to be a de facto play-in game to earn the Group of Five’s automatic bid to the playoff.

Boise State defeated UNLV 29-24 on Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium and 44-20 in the Mountain West title game last season at Allegiant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

