UNLV’s Darran Williams recovering from heart attack, but playing days over

UNLV running back Darran Williams, who suffered a heart attack last week, will soon the leave the hospital and remain part of the Rebels’ football program in some capacity, but his playing days are over.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez, left, congratulates running back Darran Williams (34) on his score versus Southern Utah during the second half at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Darran Williams (Josh Hawkins/UNLV Creative Services)

UNLV running back Darran Williams, who suffered a heart attack last week, will leave the hospital Tuesday or Wednesday, his father, Keith Williams, said Monday. Williams will remain a part of the Rebels’ football program, but his playing days are over.

“He’s doing great,” the elder Williams said. “He’s strong.”

Williams, 22, suffered the heart attack Tuesday while running sprints in an offseason workout. He was placed in a medically induced coma at Sunrise Hospital and awoke two days later.

Keith Williams said his son has an enlarged heart and will need a defibrillator. Darran Williams will leave the hospital Tuesday or Wednesday, his father said.

Williams will remain on scholarship and plans to be involved with the program in some capacity.

Keith Williams tweeted a statement in which he thanked the hospital’s doctors and nurses, UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo and his staff, the Rebels’ players and the athletic department “for never leaving Darran’s bedside. Your immediate response saved his life.”

Keith Williams also described the past week as “extremely tough for my family.”

Williams played in five games last season and rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. He transferred last year from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, where he rushed for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018 and was named the Southwest Junior College Football Conference offensive MVP.

At Edmond (Oklahoma) Santa Fe high school, Williams rushed for 5,324 yards and 64 touchdowns in three seasons.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.