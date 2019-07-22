103°F
UNLV Football

UNLV’s Javin White named to Butkus Award watch list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2019 - 11:00 am
 

UNLV senior Javin White was named to the Butkus Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

He made 74 tackles last season, including 6½ for loss and two sacks. White also broke up four passes and intercepted four others, including two fourth-quarter picks in a 34-29 victory over UNR to earn Mountain West defensive player of the week.

White is the first UNLV player since John Lotulelei in 2012 to appear on the Butkus watch list.

