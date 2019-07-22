UNLV’s Javin White named to Butkus Award watch list

Denior Javin White is the first UNLV player since John Lotulelei in 2012 to appear on the Butkus Award watch list. The award honors to the nation’s top linebacker.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) during a NCAA football game between the UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs on November 10, 2018, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) celebrates his interceptions against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) and defensive lineman Roger Mann (56) share a hug after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 34-29 following an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV senior Javin White was named to the Butkus Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

He made 74 tackles last season, including 6½ for loss and two sacks. White also broke up four passes and intercepted four others, including two fourth-quarter picks in a 34-29 victory over UNR to earn Mountain West defensive player of the week.

White is the first UNLV player since John Lotulelei in 2012 to appear on the Butkus watch list.

