UNLV mailbag: Why no celebration of 1990 title team?

The Review-Journal is starting a new feature in which we answer questions from UNLV fans.

This image left to right, Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon, and Jerry Tarkanian in the middle (hidden) celebrate after the victory. Event is the NCAA National Championship basketball game in Denver Colorado where the Duke Blue Devils played the UNLV Rebels. The University of Nevada Las Vegas won the Game 103 to 73. UNLV dominated the game and never trailed; the 30 point win was the largest margin of victory in a championship game. UNLV finished the season with 35 wins and 5 losses. UNLVu2019s half-court pressure forced Duke into 14 first half turnovers on the way to a 47-35 halftime lead. In the second half UNLV went on an 18-0 run to turn a 57-47 lead into a 75-47 blowout with 13:18 left to play. Anderson Hunt was named the most valuable player scoring 29 points; Larry Johnson added 22; Greg Anthony 13 and Stacey Augmon 12. All 12 rebels played with 9 scoring. Photographer is Jeff Scheid This image left to right, Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon, and Jerry Tarkanian in the middle (hidden) celebrate after the victory. Event is the NCAA National Championship basketball game in Denver Colorado where the Duke Blue Devils played the UNLV Rebels. The University of Nevada Las Vegas won the Game 103 to 73. UNLV dominated the game and never trailed; the 30 point win was the largest margin of victory in a championship game. UNLV finished the season with 35 wins and 5 losses. UNLV’s half-court pressure forced Duke into 14 first half turnovers on the way to a 47-35 halftime lead. In the second half UNLV went on an 18-0 run to turn a 57-47 lead into a 75-47 blowout with 13:18 left to play. Anderson Hunt was named the most valuable player scoring 29 points; Larry Johnson added 22; Greg Anthony 13 and Stacey Augmon 12. All 12 rebels played with 9 scoring.

FILE - In this April 2, 1990, file photo, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels take onr Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

FILE*** HISTORIC *** UNLV basketball forward Larry Johnson gets off shot beyond the defensive reach of Duke's Alaa Abdelnaby April 3, 1990, in Denver, Colo. The Running Rebels kept the game out of reach for the Blue Devils by winning the Final Four championship game 103-73. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) ERIC RISBERG FILE*** HISTORIC *** UNLV basketball forward Larry Johnson gets off shot beyond the defensive reach of Duke's Alaa Abdelnaby April 3, 1990, in Denver, Colo. The Running Rebels kept the game out of reach for the Blue Devils by winning the Final Four championship game 103-73. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

RJ FILE*** JEFF SCHEID/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV forward Larry Johnson does a behind the back pass during the NCAA Men's basketball championship game against Duke in Denver on April 2, 1990. The Rebels went on to defeated Duke 103-73. JEFF SCHEID/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV forward Larry Johnson does a behind the back pass during the NCAA Men's basketball championship game against Duke in Denver on April 2, 1990. The Rebels defeated Duke 103-73.

UNLV players Moses Scurry, left, and Anderson Hunt hug their coach Jerry Tarkanian after their 103-73 victory over Duke in the NCAA Final Four Championship game, April 2, 1990, in Denver, Colorado. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)

FILE - In this April 2, 1990, file photo, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels take onr Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File) Ed Reinke FILE - In this April 2, 1990, file photo, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels take onr Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

UNLV Rebels forward Larry Johnson (4) performs a behind the back pass during the NCAA Men's basketball championship game against the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colo., April 2, 1990. The Rebels went on to defeated Duke 103-73. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Review-Journal is starting a new feature in which we answer questions from UNLV fans.

From former Review-Journal UNLV basketball beat writer and Rebels alumnus Paul Gutierrez, who covers the Raiders for ESPN:

1) Why no 30-year celebration of 1990 title team?

2) Why has Freddie Banks’ number not been retired?

1) Why no 30-year celebration of 1990 title team?

2) Why has Freddie Banks' number not been retired yet?

3) See 1 and 2. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) March 12, 2020

As for question No. 1, there were talks of holding a public reunion in Las Vegas in conjunction with this year’s Final Four, but that obviously won’t happen with the cancellation of March Madness. As for question No. 2, look for news to come on future retirements closer to next season.

From @Reb_Hombre:

Any idea if #UNLVFB will be looking for players in the transfer portal? Or are they content with their current team?

Any idea if #UNLVFB will be looking for players in the transfer portal? Or are they content with their current team — Shells (@Reb_Hombre) March 12, 2020

First-year coach Marcus Arroyo said he is relentless when it comes to recruiting. He has 29 players signed for next season, and “content” is not in his vocabulary. It would be surprising if he doesn’t at least look at the portal, especially for defensive help.

From Jered Justus, local sports talk radio producer:

Worst UNLV football decisions of all time?

Worst UNLV football decisions of all time — Disorderly Board Op (@JeredJustus) March 12, 2020

Time to head into the way-back machine. UNLV interviewed Barry Alvarez and Jim Strong before hiring Strong in December 1989. Alvarez went on to orchestrate one of the nation’s top turnarounds at Wisconsin. Strong went 17-27 and was fired after four seasons.

There certainly have been a litany of bad decisions. A certain change of punters that cost the Rebels a victory against Arkansas in 2001 rates high.

From @frankregina:

Will UNR and UNLV hire a joint lobbyist to get both athletic departments more money during the next Nevada legislative session?

Will UNR and UNLV hire a joint lobbyist to get both athletic departments more money during the next Nevada legislative session? — Frank Regina (@frankregina) March 12, 2020

Don’t count on it. Would be one of the few times both schools would be on the same side.

From @ryangsellslv:

Is Amauri Hardy staying?

Hardy staying ? — Ryan Ghaffari (@ryangsellslv) March 12, 2020

Guard Amauri Hardy is one of UNLV’s top players, but his minutes figure to be reduced. The question is whether he’s willing to accept a somewhat lesser role or bet on himself to be more of a prime player elsewhere.

From @FredyKingzLV:

Who’s starting at quarterback?

Who’s starting at quarterback? — Fredy King$ (@FredyKingzLV) March 12, 2020

Kenyon Oblad is the favorite, but he’s far from certain to win the job. It will be interesting to see what the staff thinks of Armani Rogers. And if Texas Christian transfer Justin Rogers is ruled eligible by the NCAA for next season, he will get every chance to win the job.

From @charonbond:

Any information on seat selection for next football season?

Any information on seat selection for next season football? — Shawn Smallman (@charonbond) March 12, 2020

Not yet. There’s the issue of the site of the two nonconference games against Louisiana Tech and Arizona State that still needs to be sorted out. They will be played at Allegiant Stadium or Sam Boyd Stadium.

From @nevadaracer00v:

In light of the cancellation of all things spring, what will be the status of the Silver State Series?

In light of cancellation of all things spring what will be status of Silver State Series??? — Steve Evenson (@nevadaracer00v) March 13, 2020

UNLV will win the series over UNR if sports indeed are shut down for the rest of the academic year.

From @GoBolts1990

Who do you think #unlvmbb could schedule for out of conference games next year?

Who do you think #unlvmbb could schedule for OOC next year? — 4 guard lineup fan club (@GoBolts1990) March 13, 2020

The Rebels have announced home games against California and UCLA, road trips to Virginia Commonwealth, Kansas State and Southern Methodist, and a spot in the Maui Invitational. UNLV likely fills out most of the schedule with more winnable home games.

From @dacon1508:

Prediction on which nonseniors leave men’s basketball?

Prediction on which non seniors leave MBB? — 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖉 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖗𝖆𝖉𝖔 (@dacon1508) March 13, 2020

Jonah Antonio and Jay Green have entered the NCAA transfer portal. UNLV is three over the scholarship limit, and the best bets to leave are Cheickna Dembele, Donnie Tillman and Hardy, but much is to be decided.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow at markanderson65 on Twitter.