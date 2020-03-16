66°F
UNLV

UNLV mailbag: Why no celebration of 1990 title team?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2020 - 6:13 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2020 - 6:13 pm

The Review-Journal is starting a new feature in which we answer questions from UNLV fans.

From former Review-Journal UNLV basketball beat writer and Rebels alumnus Paul Gutierrez, who covers the Raiders for ESPN:

1) Why no 30-year celebration of 1990 title team?

2) Why has Freddie Banks’ number not been retired?

As for question No. 1, there were talks of holding a public reunion in Las Vegas in conjunction with this year’s Final Four, but that obviously won’t happen with the cancellation of March Madness. As for question No. 2, look for news to come on future retirements closer to next season.

From @Reb_Hombre:

Any idea if #UNLVFB will be looking for players in the transfer portal? Or are they content with their current team?

First-year coach Marcus Arroyo said he is relentless when it comes to recruiting. He has 29 players signed for next season, and “content” is not in his vocabulary. It would be surprising if he doesn’t at least look at the portal, especially for defensive help.

From Jered Justus, local sports talk radio producer:

Worst UNLV football decisions of all time?

Time to head into the way-back machine. UNLV interviewed Barry Alvarez and Jim Strong before hiring Strong in December 1989. Alvarez went on to orchestrate one of the nation’s top turnarounds at Wisconsin. Strong went 17-27 and was fired after four seasons.

There certainly have been a litany of bad decisions. A certain change of punters that cost the Rebels a victory against Arkansas in 2001 rates high.

From @frankregina:

Will UNR and UNLV hire a joint lobbyist to get both athletic departments more money during the next Nevada legislative session?

Don’t count on it. Would be one of the few times both schools would be on the same side.

From @ryangsellslv:

Is Amauri Hardy staying?

Guard Amauri Hardy is one of UNLV’s top players, but his minutes figure to be reduced. The question is whether he’s willing to accept a somewhat lesser role or bet on himself to be more of a prime player elsewhere.

From @FredyKingzLV:

Who’s starting at quarterback?

Kenyon Oblad is the favorite, but he’s far from certain to win the job. It will be interesting to see what the staff thinks of Armani Rogers. And if Texas Christian transfer Justin Rogers is ruled eligible by the NCAA for next season, he will get every chance to win the job.

From @charonbond:

Any information on seat selection for next football season?

Not yet. There’s the issue of the site of the two nonconference games against Louisiana Tech and Arizona State that still needs to be sorted out. They will be played at Allegiant Stadium or Sam Boyd Stadium.

From @nevadaracer00v:

In light of the cancellation of all things spring, what will be the status of the Silver State Series?

UNLV will win the series over UNR if sports indeed are shut down for the rest of the academic year.

From @GoBolts1990

Who do you think #unlvmbb could schedule for out of conference games next year?

The Rebels have announced home games against California and UCLA, road trips to Virginia Commonwealth, Kansas State and Southern Methodist, and a spot in the Maui Invitational. UNLV likely fills out most of the schedule with more winnable home games.

From @dacon1508:

Prediction on which nonseniors leave men’s basketball?

Jonah Antonio and Jay Green have entered the NCAA transfer portal. UNLV is three over the scholarship limit, and the best bets to leave are Cheickna Dembele, Donnie Tillman and Hardy, but much is to be decided.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow at markanderson65 on Twitter.

