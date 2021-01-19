UNLV retiring Hey Reb! mascot
The school will keep its Rebels nickname, university president Keith E. Whitfield announced Tuesday.
UNLV is retiring the Hey Reb! mascot, but retaining its Rebels nickname, university president E. Keith Whitfield announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Rebels do not plan on creating a new mascot.
The school had removed a statue of Hey Reb! last June amid national dialogue about potentially racist imagery after the police-related deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Whitfield’s predecessor, Marta Meana, announced at the time that the university would evaluate the future of Hey Reb!.
Whitfield in an open letter to the university’s community wrote that he “engaged in an extensive listening tour among faculty, staff, students and community members” about a variety of topics, including the nickname and mascot. Regarding Hey Reb!, Whitfield wrote that Meana “essentially addressed this issue late last spring when she had a statue of the mascot removed from the main campus.”
“For all intents and purposes, the Hey Reb! mascot has been retired since last spring and there are no plans to bring it back,” Whitfield said. The president also explained why the school is retaining the Rebels nickname, noting that the word itself “represents an attitude or spirit.”
“It captures the essence of an iconic city that is unconventional and celebrates its independence, tenacity and resiliency,” he added. “Rebels have a purpose or motivation for a greater cause and are not afraid to take risks to make incredible things happen.”
UNLV introduced Hey Reb! in 1982. The mascot was created by former Review-Journal artist Mike Miller, who was inspired by the trailblazing mountaineers that explored Nevada in the 1800s. Its appearance was tweaked in 1997 and 2017 with the intent of highlighting a “stronger connection with the symbolism of Las Vegas,” per the university’s website.
The school had previously utilized Confederate imagery, beginning in 1968 with the introduction of its original mascot, Beauregard, a cartoon wolf outfitted in a Confederate uniform. The school abandoned Beauregard in 1976 after Black student-athletes objected to its use of the Confederacy. But different groups of protesters emerged during the last few decades, contending that Hey Reb! still channeled the Confederate spirit.
A 60-page analysis penned in 2015 by former UNLV Chief Diversity Officer Rainier Spencer concluded that neither the name nor mascot is tied to the Confederacy.
Indiana, Illinois and Michigan are among the prominent universities that don’t have a mascot. NFL teams like the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and New York Jets don’t have mascots, either, and UNLV didn’t have one from 1976 to 1982.
