‘Everything is possible’: Rebels AD on potential move to Power 4

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said Friday he thinks the school is well-positioned to join a Power Four conference after agreeing to a package of cash and incentives this week to remain in the Mountain West.

Harper said while there is no specific timeline, the groundwork and precedent are there for UNLV to take that next step.

“Everything is possible,” Harper said. “When that occurs, who knows? Nobody ever thought Houston would be back in an autonomous conference. Nobody thought Cincinnati would be in an autonomous conference. Nobody thought Central Florida would be in one. But they are. So those opportunities are going to present themselves. When? If I had a crystal ball, I’d be able to give you the right answer, but I don’t.”

Harper and UNLV president Keith Whitfield spoke at length with the Review-Journal on Friday morning to discuss the process that led to the school rejecting an offer to join the Pac-12.

The stability provided by the deal, which includes a potential out for a power conference bid, could help make the school one of the more attractive candidates for the next round of expansion for a league such as the Big 12.

The success of the football program is another reason UNLV is optimistic.

“We’re well-positioned because of what coach (Barry) Odom has been able to do in a very short period of time with football,” Harper said. “If we don’t take care of home, we don’t get an invitation regardless of realignment. We have to take care of home, and right now we’re doing a very good job with coach Odom in doing that piece of it on the football side, and we’re looking to take additional steps this year on the basketball side.

“And I’ll brag on (Whitfield). Since he’s taken over the university, our graduation rates have increased, our retention rates have increased and enrollment has increased. So I think we’re doing all the things we need to do, but it’s now time to double down, not only as a university and an athletic department but also as a community. To double down on the great things going on in Las Vegas.”

