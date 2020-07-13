Vegas Rollers lose World TeamTennis opener to Chicago

Both Vegas’ victories, each a 5-4 result, came in doubles. The Rollers next plays the Orlando Storm at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Vegas Rollers lost their World TeamTennis season opener Sunday, falling 24-18 to the Chicago Smash.

Each of the Rollers’ victories, both 5-4 results, came in doubles. Asia Muhammad and Kristie Ahn defeated Chicago’s Eugenie Bouchard and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and twins Mike and Bob Bryan beat Brandon Nakashima and Rajeev Ram.

Chicago’s victories were by Nakashima over Sam Querrey 5-3, Sloane Stephens over Monica Puig 5-1, and the doubles team of Mattek-Sands and Ram over Muhammed and Mike Bryan 5-4.

All WTT matches this season are being played in front of limited crowds at The Greenbrier in White Sulpur Springs, West Virginia. Vegas next plays the Orlando Storm at 10 a.m. Monday.

