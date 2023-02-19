Mistakes haunt Vegas Vipers in season-opening XFL loss

The Vipers had two interceptions returned for touchdowns, lost a fumble and were sacked three times Saturday in a road loss to Arlington in the XFL’s relaunch.

Coach Rod Woodson applauded his Vegas Vipers on the sideline after a big defensive stop early in the fourth quarter and reminded them that the only damage they had absorbed in the game had been self-inflicted.

He was talking to one less player than he should have been, though. The Vipers actually had 12 players on the field to return the punt in what was a microcosm of an error-filled second half of a 22-20 loss to the Arlington Renegades on Saturday in the XFL’s relaunch in Arlington, Texas.

“They’re getting ready to punt the ball, and we have 12 men on the field,” Woodson said. “I guess we have nobody that can count to 12, including myself. I take the blame for that. We have to get better come next week, and I know we will. And you have to play four quarters. They did. They made plays in the second half and we did not.”

Despite all the mistakes, the Vipers still had a chance.

Luis Perez was sacked on a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt from the 5-yard line with eight seconds remaining, and then Geronimo Allison was separated from the ball on a fourth-and-15 attempt — which takes the place of an onside kick under XFL rules — to end the game.

Woodson said he considered going for a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to try to win the game, but it was all the mistakes in the second half that really have the Vipers living with regrets after the opener.

After a dominant first half that saw the Vipers take a 14-3 lead, Vegas had two interceptions returned for touchdowns, lost a fumble, was sacked three times, not including the conversion attempt, and was tackled for a loss six times.

”I don’t care if you’re in Pop Warner. You can’t turn the ball over and win football games,” Woodson said. “Two pick-sixes, a fumble, and we lose by two. We have a good football team. We really do, but you can’t self-destruct. They took advantage of it. They won the game.”

The Vipers had not recorded a first down on their first six drives of the second half when they took possession on their own 40-yard line with 49 seconds remaining.

Perez, who finished 22 of 36 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, found Cinque Sweeting for a gain of 30 on the first play and then hit Sweeting again on a crossing route for a 20-yard touchdown four plays later.

The Renegades rushed just three on the conversion attempt, but the offensive line didn’t hold up, and Perez went down to essentially end the game.

“They did a great job on defense in the second half, but we have to do our job,” Perez said. “We weren’t doing our job, and that starts with me. We have to be better. We didn’t execute in the second half, and I think that’s what ultimately changed the game.”

Sweeting had three catches for 64 yards. Jeff Badet had six receptions for 81 yards and scored twice in the first half.

The Vipers struggled to get the run game going, accumulating just 25 yards on 15 attempts. Defensively, Vegas held Arlington to just 4.2 yards per play and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown.

The Vipers will look to cut down on the mistakes Saturday when they host the D.C. Defenders at 4 p.m. in the home opener at Cashman FIeld.

