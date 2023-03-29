68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Vipers

Struggling Vipers trade away starting quarterback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 6:08 pm
 
Vegas Vipers quarterback Luis Perez (12) runs the ball out of bounds while under pressure from ...
Vegas Vipers quarterback Luis Perez (12) runs the ball out of bounds while under pressure from Orlando Guardians nose tackle Gerald Willis (9) during the second half of an XFL football game at Cashman Field in Moapa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vipers traded Luis Perez just three days after benching the struggling starting quarterback.

Perez was sent to the Arlington Renegades for edge defender Ryan Mueller, the XFL announced Tuesday.

Mueller, a Kansas State alum who can play defensive end or linebacker, briefly tried to catch on as a fullback with the Eagles in 2016. He spent a training camp with the Chargers and has played in the Canadian Football League and the previous incarnation of the XFL in 2020.

He was released by the Renegades during training camp and was re-signed this month, though he has not played in a game.

Arlington was in the market for a quarterback after releasing Kyle Sloter on Monday.

Perez, who is fifth in the XFL with 901 passing yards and fourth with eight touchdown passes in six games, could immediately step in as the starter for the Renegades.

The Texas A&M-Commerce alum has completed 79 of 121 pass attempts and thrown five interceptions this season.

He had fallen out of favor with Vipers coach Rod Woodson. Perez has been locked in a quarterback battle with Brett Hundley for much of the season, but appeared to take control of the job entering Saturday’s home game against St. Louis.

But Perez was pulled from the game after throwing two interceptions early in the second half, and Woodson wouldn’t commit to Perez moving forward with the team mired in last place at 1-5.

“Luis was struggling,” Woodson said after the game. “Two interceptions isn’t going to help us win football games. Hundley came in and played somewhat better, but we have to make a decision on what direction we want to go.”

It’s unclear whether Hundley will start when the Vipers host San Antonio at Cashman Field on Saturday or if Woodson will turn to Jalan McClendon.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
2
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
3
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
4
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
5
CARTOONS: What’s in the woke book of Genesis
CARTOONS: What’s in the woke book of Genesis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Vipers may have settled on a quarterback … for now
Vipers may have settled on a quarterback … for now
QB benched as Vipers struggle in home loss to Battlehawks
QB benched as Vipers struggle in home loss to Battlehawks
Shake-up in Vipers’ offensive staff ahead of D.C. rematch
Shake-up in Vipers’ offensive staff ahead of D.C. rematch
Vipers fail to seize opportunities in D.C., fall to 0-4
Vipers fail to seize opportunities in D.C., fall to 0-4
Graney: Vipers again can’t finish job, lose in crazy ending
Graney: Vipers again can’t finish job, lose in crazy ending
Vipers finally secure first win after wild final sequence
Vipers finally secure first win after wild final sequence