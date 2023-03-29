Struggling Vipers trade away starting quarterback

Coach Rod Woodson expressed frustration with the position after his team failed to generate much offense and threw two costly interceptions Saturday.

Vegas Vipers quarterback Luis Perez (12) runs the ball out of bounds while under pressure from Orlando Guardians nose tackle Gerald Willis (9) during the second half of an XFL football game at Cashman Field in Moapa, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vipers traded Luis Perez just three days after benching the struggling starting quarterback.

Perez was sent to the Arlington Renegades for edge defender Ryan Mueller, the XFL announced Tuesday.

Mueller, a Kansas State alum who can play defensive end or linebacker, briefly tried to catch on as a fullback with the Eagles in 2016. He spent a training camp with the Chargers and has played in the Canadian Football League and the previous incarnation of the XFL in 2020.

He was released by the Renegades during training camp and was re-signed this month, though he has not played in a game.

Arlington was in the market for a quarterback after releasing Kyle Sloter on Monday.

Perez, who is fifth in the XFL with 901 passing yards and fourth with eight touchdown passes in six games, could immediately step in as the starter for the Renegades.

The Texas A&M-Commerce alum has completed 79 of 121 pass attempts and thrown five interceptions this season.

He had fallen out of favor with Vipers coach Rod Woodson. Perez has been locked in a quarterback battle with Brett Hundley for much of the season, but appeared to take control of the job entering Saturday’s home game against St. Louis.

But Perez was pulled from the game after throwing two interceptions early in the second half, and Woodson wouldn’t commit to Perez moving forward with the team mired in last place at 1-5.

“Luis was struggling,” Woodson said after the game. “Two interceptions isn’t going to help us win football games. Hundley came in and played somewhat better, but we have to make a decision on what direction we want to go.”

It’s unclear whether Hundley will start when the Vipers host San Antonio at Cashman Field on Saturday or if Woodson will turn to Jalan McClendon.

