2 killed in ‘catastrophic’ wrong-way crash on I-15 south of Las Vegas

Two people are dead following a “catastrophic” crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas

The remains of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash that left two people dead on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, near Primm. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The remains of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash that left two people dead on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, near Primm. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

First responders work at the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Primm on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (RTC cameras)

The scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Primm on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (RTC cameras)

The scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Primm on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (RTC cameras)

Nevada High Patrol received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver beginning around 9:55 p.m., according to NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

A 42-year-old male driver was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Primm when the crash occurred, Buratczuk said, adding the driver had a Primm address.

A male driver of a Chevy Express van, who was traveling in the speed lane, was hit and forced into the desert. Buratczuk said NHP had yet to ID the second victim.

Troopers were in the area and “rolled up” just immediately after the crash, Buratczuk said.

The wrong-way driver was not wearing a seat belt, however that didn’t play a factor because both vehicles were going about 70 mph … resulting in a crash that was catastrophic and “pretty much unsurvivable.”

NHP did not know if drugs or alcohol was involved.

The interstate was supposed to be reopened by 1:30 a.m., but both bodies needed to be extricated from the vehicles. Buratczuk said the highway should be reopen by 3:30 a.m.

The deadly crash occurred just two days after a 39-year-old Henderson man died in a wrong-way crash on the same highway.