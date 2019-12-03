I-15 northbound closed at Sahara-Charleston for possible fatal crash

Interstate 15 northbound has been closed from Sahara Avenue to Charleston Boulevard for unconfirmed reports of a fatal crash.

Interstate 15 northbound is closed between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m,. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, for reports of a fatal crash. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)

#FASTALERT 03-Dec-2019 03:46 am,

Crash-incident on I-15 Northbound after Sahara,

Right lanes blocked. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 3, 2019

The closure began about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. A tweet at 4:14 a.m. said all lanes are blocked.

The Nevada Highway Patrol incident website does not show a fatality as of 4:25 a.m. The NHP has been contacted for information.

It appears that at least two tractor-trailers are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

