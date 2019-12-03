42°F
I-15 northbound closed at Sahara-Charleston for possible fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2019 - 4:25 am
 
Updated December 3, 2019 - 4:30 am

Interstate 15 northbound has been closed from Sahara Avenue to Charleston Boulevard for unconfirmed reports of a fatal crash.

The closure began about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. A tweet at 4:14 a.m. said all lanes are blocked.

The Nevada Highway Patrol incident website does not show a fatality as of 4:25 a.m. The NHP has been contacted for information.

It appears that at least two tractor-trailers are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

