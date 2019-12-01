43°F
Las Vegas-to-California travelers clog I-15 near Primm

By Alex Chhith Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2019 - 10:21 am
 
Updated December 1, 2019 - 10:31 am

Traffic leaving Las Vegas for California was backing up by mid-Sunday morning.

Vehicles appeared to be moving amid heavy traffic along I-15 southbound toward the Nevada and California state line, Sunday morning as the Thanksgiving weekend concludes.

There was a 10-mile backup on that stretch south of Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted at 8:05 a.m.

RTC stated drivers can expect “long delays.”

There are alternate routes, or travelers can try to wait out the ride back and leave later Sunday night.

A projected 300,000 visitors were estimated to have traveled to Las Vegas during the Thanksgiving weekend, with at least 60 percent of those — or 180,000 – driving.

