Las Vegas-to-California travelers clog I-15 near Primm

Nothing says a holiday is over for motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California like a miles-long traffic jam.

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 15 north of Primm on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (NHP)

About 10:30 a.m., traffic is backed up just north of Jean on Interstate 15. (Regional Transportation Commission camera)

Traffic leaving Las Vegas for California was backing up by mid-Sunday morning.

Vehicles appeared to be moving amid heavy traffic along I-15 southbound toward the Nevada and California state line, Sunday morning as the Thanksgiving weekend concludes.

There was a 10-mile backup on that stretch south of Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted at 8:05 a.m.

RTC stated drivers can expect “long delays.”

There are alternate routes, or travelers can try to wait out the ride back and leave later Sunday night.

A projected 300,000 visitors were estimated to have traveled to Las Vegas during the Thanksgiving weekend, with at least 60 percent of those — or 180,000 – driving.