Nevada, Clark County roads see deadly start to 2019

Two people died in a two-car crash on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, on state Route 159, near the entrance to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The scene of a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

January proved to be a deadly start to the new year on state roads.

There were 21 fatal crashes in the first month of 2019, resulting in 22 deaths, the Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

The number is on par with January 2018, where there were also 22 traffic fatalities, resulting from 20 fatal crashes.

“Our goal is to always reduce and eliminate fatalities on our roadways,” said Andrew Bennett, Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Each of these 22 fatalities were preventable, and came down to human behavior. Traffic safety is a matter of choices that unfortunately leads to the loss of life on our roadways.”

Clark County accounted for the majority of traffic fatalities, seeing 17 deaths in 16 fatal crashes. The numbers represent a 23 percent year-over-year increase in crashes and a 13 percent increase in fatalities.

Pedestrian deaths statewide were up 50 percent from January 2018, with six pedestrian deaths. Four of those were in Clark County.

Bicyclists deaths saw a 300 percent increase year-over-year, with all three of the deaths in the state occurring in 2018.

January 2018’s 22 roadway deaths paved way to the deadliest year on Nevada roads in 10 years with 331 fatalities.

